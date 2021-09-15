Judge dismisses suit over Mississippi River spillway damage

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge in Mississippi has ruled in two cases that his court didn’t have the authority to order the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete an environmental impact study on repeated openings of a Mississippi River flood control structure.

The Sun Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Mississippi over damage to the Mississippi Sound caused by openings of the Bonnet Carré Spillway.

The judge also dismissed a similar portion of a different lawsuit filed by Mississippi Coast counties, cities and organizations. He didn’t dismiss a claim in that case that the corps violated a federal fishery conservation act.