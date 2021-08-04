Jackson leaders approve $120,000 to help the city’s zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The city council in Jackson has approved more than $120,000 for the Jackson Zoo to help the facility maintain its license to operate.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the money will pay for ongoing expenses such as feeding and caring for the animals.

WAPT-TV reports that management company ZoOceanarium ended negotiations with the mayor’s office earlier this year.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department now manages the zoo.

Lumumba says the money will go to pay outstanding bills and other costs which have to be paid before the zoo undergoes a review by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.