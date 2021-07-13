Jackson lays out debt forgiveness plan for water customers

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some residents in Mississippi’s capital with overdue water bills could be eligible for support through a new program announced this week by the city.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city of Jackson wants to help residents catch up on past due bills and offer potential debt forgiveness.

The Clarion Ledger reports that the program will apply to low-income residents, those with water issues related to faulty equipment and individuals affected by weather events.

Lumumba said money recouped through the program could be used to fix widespread infrastructure issues with the water system.

City water customers owe more than $100 million in unpaid bills.