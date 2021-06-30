Investigators seek tips in 2019 unsolved Mississippi death

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Investigators in Mississippi are asking the public for help in solving a nearly two-year-old homicide case.

Jackson Police found the body of Johnathan Nevell Jackson on July 30, 2019, with a gunshot wound to his head a week after he was reported missing.

WLBT-TV reports Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers says Jackson was last known to have been with some friends at a North Jackson hotel before he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.