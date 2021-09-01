Ida damages more than 160 Mississippi homes

Linemen work to restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in McComb, Miss., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi officials say Hurricane Ida damaged at least 164 homes in the state, destroying six of those and leaving 42 with major damage.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency director Stephen McCraney also says Wednesday that at least 184 roads and 53 bridges had some damage.

Two people were killed and at least 10 were injured late Monday after a section of Mississippi Highway 26 collapsed near Lucedale and vehicles drove into a pit in the dark.

Gas pumps run dry at a station in McComb, Miss., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, following Ida. People from various parts of southeastern Louisiana as well as local residents flocked to gas pumps in the city, which is the closest available gas to hard-hit Louisiana. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

Vehicles wait in line off Interstate 55 to get gas in McComb, Miss., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, following Ida. People from various parts of southeastern Louisiana, as well as local residents, flocked to gas pumps in the city, which is the closest available gas to hard-hit Louisiana. (Matt Williamson/The Enterprise-Journal via AP)

More than 30,000 customers in Mississippi remained without power Wednesday, many in the rural southwestern part of the state near the Louisiana line.