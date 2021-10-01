Hinds County Supervisor David Archie arrested during Thursday’s meeting

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Supervisor David Archie was arrested during a special Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday, September 30.

On Wednesday, the board voted 3-2 to remove Archie from his position as vice president and president-elect of the board. Thursday’s meeting was scheduled to elect a new vice president of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

Before his arrest, Archie repeatedly called Supervisors Vern Gavin and Bobby McGowan “two dummies.”

Supervisor Credell Calhoun tried to continue the board meeting, but Archie continued to yell, saying he was exercising free speech. Archie said he still holds the position as vice president of the Board.

“As the Vice President of this Board, by the way he doesn’t give me any briefings. Perhaps I may have to step in tomorrow as President of the Board. This Supervisor has had nothing but chaos since he’s been the president of this Board,” stated Archie.

BREAKING: District 2 Supervisor David Archie arrested for disorderly conduct during today’s meeting. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/YhoQvwXekt — Leah Williams (@LeahWilliams_TV) September 30, 2021

Deputies handcuffed Archie and escorted him out. Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler decided not to book him.

However, Archie was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, preventing the people’s business from being conducted, destruction of county public property and resisting arrest. The charges are all misdemeanors.

“It’s not personal. The law doesn’t have a personal aspect to it. What the law does say, is that no person is above the law. If any citizen goes in there and does that same thing, guess what they’re going to be. They’re going to be arrested,” said Crisler.

Archie said the arrest was a setup to try and silence him, but Calhoun said he just wants order in the meetings.

“I don’t have any problems. All he has to do is come in here and be in order; take care of the people’s problems. That’s all he needs to do. He’s out here acting like a thug off the street,” said Calhoun.

Calhoun plans to recommend Gavin to replace Archie as vice president. There’s no word on when the Board would vote on that.