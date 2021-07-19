Health officer: Mississippi seeing ‘4th wave’ of COVID cases

Prepped vaccine filled syringes are at ready for use at a COVID-19 vaccination site at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., prior to a visit by First Lady Jill Biden, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, as part of the Biden administration’s nationwide tour to reach Americans who haven’t been vaccinated and to promote vaccine education. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top public health official says the state is seeing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs says Monday that the “4th wave” has arrived. The state Health Department says 2,326 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Friday through Sunday.

That’s largest three-day increase since February. Mississippi has one of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates for COVID-19.

This surge of infections is happening as schools prepare for the new academic year. The state Board of Education says in-person classes should be the main form of instruction.

Last school year, districts could offer in-person or online classes, or a combination.