Health Dept: Stop taking livestock medicine to treat COVID

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Poison Control officials say they have been receiving an influx of calls from people trying to use anti-parasite medicine purchased at livestock stores to treat COVID-19.

At least 70% of recent calls to the Mississippi Poison Control Center have been related to ingestion of livestock or animal formulations of ivermectin purchased at livestock supply centers.

Mississippi Department of Health officials said no hospitalizations have been reported. Most callers have had mild symptoms.

There are U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved uses for ivermectin in both people and animals. Ivermectin is not a drug for treating viruses.