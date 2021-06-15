Former softball coach dies while serving prison sentence

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi softball coach who was serving a 12-year prison sentence has died.

WTOK-TV reports that 68-year-old Rick Roberson was taken from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility on Monday to a Rankin County hospital, where he died.

Roberson had been diagnosed with cancer when he was sentenced in 2014. Rankin County Coroner David Ruth told the television station no foul play was suspected.

Roberson had coached at Clarkdale High School for nearly 30 years when he was arrested in 2012.

He was convicted on two counts of exploitation of a child and one count of lustful touching of a child after former players brought allegations against him.