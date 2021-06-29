FBI offers reward in hunt for man accused of shooting agent

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of shooting one of its special agents in Jackson, Mississippi.

The FBI agent who was wounded Saturday is expected to survive.

The FBI says a federal arrest warrant has been issued for 38-year-old Demario Cotton. He’s accused of shooting the agent from the FBI’s Jackson field office while the agent was assisting Jackson police.

Cotton is described by the FBI as a member of the Gangster Disciples street gang.

