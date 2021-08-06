Eyeglass company expands its operations in south Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Officials say a multi-million-dollar expansion at a south Mississippi industrial park is expected to bring more jobs to the region.

WLOX-TV reports that the project at the Sunplex Industrial Park is scheduled to be finished next year.

The station reports that an eyeglass manufacturer — Superior Optical Lab — is expanding its production and distribution center at the park.

President and CEO Derek Bodart says the $10 million expansion will grow their facility by more than 31,000 square feet.

The company will be offering jobs at a variety of skill levels. The park is between Ocean Springs and Gautier.

