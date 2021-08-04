Explosion at recycling facility leaves 1 dead

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An employee at a recycling facility in Mississippi was killed and another escaped injury Wednesday after an explosion.

Jones County authorities say the blast happened about 8:50 a.m. at Jarrell Recycling in Ellisville. Sheriff Joe Berlin said the cause of the explosion is not yet known.

The Hattiesburg American reports it happened after the two workers were taking a break after cutting iron in an iron pile.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Jones County Deputy Coroner Ernest Hollingsworth says the cause of death was major lower extremity body trauma. An investigation continues.

