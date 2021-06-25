EXPLAINER: Mississippi’s efforts to help low-income tenants

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The end of tenant protections on July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Mississippi residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction.

The state has set aside $218 million to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses, but extensive federal rules have slowed the flow of money to those in need.

Mississippi is one of the country’s poorest states. One indication of the difficulty people are having paying their rent there is census data showing 37,266 state residents concerned that they could be evicted over the next two months.