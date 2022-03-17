JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former deputy tax collector in a Mississippi county has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. State Auditor Shad White, in a news release Thursday, said Tiffany Loftin admitted taking nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees.

Circuit Court Judge Brad Mills sentenced her to 15 years, 12 of which were suspended and three to serve under house arrest. In addition, White’s office said Loftin was ordered to pay nearly $12,000 in restitution.