GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A 74-year-old pain management doctor in Mississippi accused of running a pill mill pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge in the case.

Robert Weimer, of Stephenville, Texas, was charged through a bill of information with one count of distribution of the painkiller oxycodone.

Weimer entered the guilty plea in federal court in Gulfport. News outlets report Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced him to three years probation and ordered him to pay $9,500 in fines.