Court clears way for new trial for ex-judge in contempt case

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former Mississippi judge will get a new trial to determine whether a contempt of court citation that stemmed from an argument in court should stand.

WLBT-TV reports the Mississippi Supreme Court recently unanimously denied a request from the state attorney general to reverse a decision by the Mississippi Court of Appeals granting a new trial to former Simpson County Judge Larry Buffington.

The decision came months after the appellate court reversed a decision by Chancery Judge David Shoemake to hold Buffington in criminal contempt.

The charge followed an argument between the two in Shoemake’s court concerning a case.