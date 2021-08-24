Contract medical workers arrive for Mississippi COVID surge

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about the state contracting with four vendors to provide over 1,000 medical personnel to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves says more than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are being sent to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages.

The state continues dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Nineteen companies submitted bids when the state sought medical workers earlier this month.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency awarded contracts to four. Reeves says the contract employees are being deployed within nine business days from when the Health Department first requested help.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, listens to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, as he lists the types of medical personnel that are to be provided to hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by means of the state contracting with four vendors, at a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, right, listens to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, left, as he lists the types of medical personnel that are to be provided to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by means of the state contracting with four vendors, at a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, answers a reporter’s question on the types of medical personnel that are to be provided to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves answers reporters’ questions regarding the state’s response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, and the rise of the delta variant during a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Stephen McCraney, executive director, of the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, gives details regarding the state contracting with vendors to provide medical personnel to multiple hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, during a news briefing Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sign language interpreter Amy Ainsworth, center, signs as Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, right, listens as State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers, partially hidden, responds to a reporter’s question, during a news briefing, regarding Mississippi’s COVID-19 response in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

He says the federal government will reimburse the state for the $80 million expense.