Contract medical workers arrive for Mississippi COVID surge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Gov. Tate Reeves says more than 1,000 out-of-state medical workers are being sent to 50 Mississippi hospitals to help with staffing shortages.
The state continues dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases. Nineteen companies submitted bids when the state sought medical workers earlier this month.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency awarded contracts to four. Reeves says the contract employees are being deployed within nine business days from when the Health Department first requested help.
He says the federal government will reimburse the state for the $80 million expense.