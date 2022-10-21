NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Maddie Naff.

Maddie’s last known location was at Rosalie in Natchez, Mississippi. Naff’s vehicle was left on the premises, so it is likely she is traveling by foot. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on the right side of her jaw.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

If anyone has information on Maddie’s wherabouts, you are urged to contact the Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office-CID, or Priester Byrne.