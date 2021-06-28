Company purchases 26 Mississippi wastewater, water systems

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved the acquisition of 26 water and wastewater systems in Mississippi.

Great River Utility Operating Co. will serve about 6,800 connections across the state of Mississippi. Great River is a division of Central States Water Resources, one of the 15 largest investor-owned utilities in the United States.

This will be Central States Water Resources’ first time providing utility services in the state of Mississippi. The company already provides water services in Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee and Texas.

President of Great River Utility Operating Company Josiah Cox said the company plans to invest more than $8 million in improvements across the state.