Coding academy coming to the Mississippi coast

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- In April of this 2021 the Ouachita Parish public library system suffered from a malware attack. The library’s communications coordinator says that they're still recovering from the attack.

Danielle Kelley Tolbird, Library communications coordinator. says “We had a critical network failure because we were the target of a malware attack, but we stopped the systems from operating on purpose so that we could protect our information"

Tolbird says that the malware attack took a toll on the library's database, and that fixing it has been hard to deal with.

"It's been frustrating for both us and our patron that we can’t do everything that we typically do here at the library, but our business is books," says Tolbird.

What can other businesses do to protect themselves from situations like this? Owner of Louisiana I.T. Solutions, Carlos Smith, says that the biggest factor in being hacked is you.

Carlos Smith, owner of Louisiana IT Solutions, says "There's a lot of things that you can do through technology you know you, want your hardware updated on your routers, switches, and firewalls., but probably the biggest single factor is the human factor. You want to make sure that your users are trained on what to do and what not to do."