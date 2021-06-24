Coding academy coming to the Mississippi coast

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A new training facility for people who want to learn coding is coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Computing Sciences and Computer Engineering and Mississippi Coding Academies are opening a Biloxi location. Applications are open for the new Biloxi Cyber Center, scheduled to launch in early August. Mississippi Coding Academies offer tuition-free, 11-month courses.

The program was founded in 2017 as a joint project between Innovate Mississippi and the Mississippi Development Authority.

The program’s goal is to offer a non-traditional path to getting into the software field and to offer economic mobility for residents, particularly those from disadvantaged and underserved communities.

