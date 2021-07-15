City workers say heat, sewage smell is making work miserable

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Some Jackson city employees say they’ve gone with air conditioning for days amid the smell of sewage in their workplace inside an old shopping mall.

WAPT-TV aired pictures of sewage on the floor at Metrocenter Mall. Worker Perry Wallace tells the Jackson station that city workers “deserve better than this.”

Wallace says the mall has had no air conditioning for more than a week. He says that makes it difficult for workers with health conditions.

City officials say they’re aware of the problem and are working to have the air conditioning repaired Thursday. Officials say the sewage is a separate issue that’s been addressed.