Child, 3, finds gun in car glove box and dies of gunshot

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old child found a gun in his parents’ car and was killed when it discharged.

The Meridian Star reports that the child died Saturday in Newton County, south of Hickory. Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington says deputies performed CPR on the child before paramedics arrived, but the child was later pronounced dead.

Pennington said the child’s parents were going door-to-door for a revival and briefly left the child in the vehicle. He said the child found the gun in the glove compartment.

The parents are not being charged in the case.