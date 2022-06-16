NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Natchez Police Department announced that Chief Joseph M. Daughtry Sr. will serve as the leader of the Mississippi Association of Chiefs of Police. With over 25 years of experience and commitment, Daughtry brings his extensive expertise in crime prevention to the statewide organization.

Chief Joseph M. Daughtry, Sr.

In his law enforcement career, Daughtry got his start at the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and has focused on crime prevention, community policing, law enforcement operations, investigations, security, and police activity. He served as a Chief of Police of Pelahatchie, Miss., Quality of Life Officer with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Captain with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and Patrol Sergeant at the Jackson Police Department.