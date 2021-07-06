Authorities: Train hit, killed Oklahoma man in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an Oklahoma man was hit and killed by a train in Mississippi as he stood on the tracks. The 42-year-old was struck in Lamar County on Sunday night.

Sheriff Danny Rigel tells WDAM-TV that the train’s engineer said the horn was sounded in an attempt to alert the man, but he didn’t move.

Hattiesburg American reports that Amtrak spokesperson Marc Magliari said the train was traveling from New York City to New Orleans.

Coroner Blake Matherne told the newspaper Tuesday that the man’s identity couldn’t be released because authorities in another state haven’t located his relatives.