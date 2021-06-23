Auditor: Mississippi erred on $117M in unemployment benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — State Auditor Shad White says Mississippi erroneously paid out more than $117 million in unemployment payments last year and during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

White’s office alleges that Mississippi’s Department of Employment Security made payments to people who never actually lost a job.

He claims some were in jail and others were ineligible to receive unemployment benefits.

This finding matches those at other employment agencies in several other states like California, where $11 billion in unemployment overpayments have been identified.

White said nearly every state he’s talked to has lost millions of dollars to fraud out of their unemployment funds.