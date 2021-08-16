As COVID surges, Mississippi sets up second field hospital

University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, center, stands with Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer, left, and Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs, as they wait for the start of a news conference and walk-thru of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The temporary facility will be partially staffed with members of a on-site clinical team from the National Disaster Medical System. The field unit has a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will serve as a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s only Level 1 trauma center is setting up a second emergency field hospital in a parking garage that will handle some of the sickest COVID-19 patients as the virus continues to ravage the state.

Samaritan’s Purse will set up the field hospital with a team of medical staff in a garage nearby Children’s of Mississippi, the state’s only pediatric hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Christian relief charity has set up five other emergency hospitals in areas of the world hard hit by the virus.

Beds await patients in the completed section of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The field unit will have a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will be a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC, and will be staffed by members of the National Disaster Medical System, a team of 36 federal medical professionals. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Beds await placement in a yet to be completed section of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The field unit will have a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will be a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC, and will be staffed by members of the National Disaster Medical System, a team of 36 federal medical professionals. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

National Disaster Medical System medical professionals listen as University of Mississippi Medical Center officials speak as to their temporary duties during a news conference and walk-thru of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. NDMS will help staff the field unit which will have a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will serve as a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

National Disaster Medical System medical professionals examine a portable defibrillator while familiarizing themselves with a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. NDMS is a federally coordinated healthcare system and partnership of the United States Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Homeland Security (DHS), Defense (DOD), and Veterans Affairs (VA). The field unit has a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will serve as a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC, for 14 days.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The University of Mississippi Medical Center already set up one emergency field hospital in a different parking garage on its campus last week.