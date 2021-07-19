Arkansas man killed by police at hotel in Mississippi

Mississippi News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Miss. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been killed by police in Mississippi after they surrounded a hotel over the weekend.

Authorities say Quentin Bogard of Jonesboro, Arkansas, barricaded himself inside a room at the Relax Inn in Canton, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that after a three-hour standoff, Bogard fired on officers, who returned fire and mortally wounded him.

Christopher Vauthan, a hotel guest who was in a room below Bogard, tells WAPT-TV that he and other guests and staff members were moved to the office area of the hotel.

There were no reported injuries among guests or employees.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories