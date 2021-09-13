3rd person dies in Mississippi highway collapse

Mississippi News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Vehicle debris are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into the deep hole on the dark rural two-lane highway, which collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • A truck tool box and a number of tires are mixed with torn road sections of Mississippi Highway 26, in the Cross Roads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. A few people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when vehicles plunged, one after another, into the deep hole on the dark rural two-lane highway, which collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
  • Mississippi Department of Transportation workers look at the deep hole on Mississippi Highway 26 in the Crossroads community, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured when seven vehicles plunged, one after another, into the deep hole on the dark rural two-lane highway, which collapsed after Hurricane Ida blew through Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A third person has died as a result of a highway collapse in south Mississippi two weeks ago.

Amanda Williams of Wiggins died Saturday after being hospitalized since the Aug. 30 collapse.

The collapse on Highway 26 outside Lucedale in George County occurred during torrential rain brought by Hurricane Ida.

WLOX reports that it caused seven vehicles to crash into the washed-out roadway.

Two people died at the time of the crash and 10 others were injured, including Wiggins and her 16-year-old daughter, Emily.

Emily Williams is currently recovering from a torn colon, a broken leg and other injuries.

Amanda Williams was being treated for her injuries at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg when she died.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories