2 plead guilty in Mississippi pharmacist health care scam

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Mississippi pharmacist and a Louisiana marketer have pleaded guilty in connection with a multi-million dollar health insurance fraud scheme.

A news release from the Justice Department says 54-year-old Mitchell “Chad” Barrett, a former Mississippi resident, pleaded guilty Wednesday; and 57-year-old Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker of Rayville, Louisiana, pleaded guilty Aug. 12.

Prosecutors said Barrett, a pharmacist, participated in a scheme to distribute medically unnecessary medications, while Shoemaker acted as a marketer for Barrett’s pharmacies.

Prosecutors said the scheme resulted in more than $180 million in fraudulent billings. Victims included military and private insurance companies.