2 Mississippi school districts have new superintendents

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Two north Mississippi school districts have new leaders. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports Bradley Roberson took the helm of the Oxford School District with the start of July.

Jay Foster became the Lafayette County School District’s latest superintendent.

Roberson is a 42-year-old Ripley native and 19-year employee of the Oxford School District who has worked as a teacher, coach and assistant superintendent for the last three years.

Foster is a 49-year-old Lafayette County native who worked for 25 years as an educator and came out of retirement for the superintendent’s job once held by his father.

