JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy has drowned in a reservoir in the Jackson area.

Media outlets report that three teenagers were fishing early Sunday when the 17-year-old fell out of the boat and drowned.

Reservoir Police Chief Terrell Dixon says the boy’s body was recovered from the water shortly after the drowning.

Officials are awaiting an autopsy to confirm the cause of death. His identity was not immediately released.