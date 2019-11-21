West Monroe native takes command of U.S. Navy submarine

Norfolk, VA (11/21/19)— Commander Matthew Horton, a native of West Monroe, was recently given command of a brand new submarine.

Pre-commissioning unit Delaware (SSN 791) is currently undergoing sea trials and is expected to be one of the newest submarines in our nation’s fleet.

Commander Horton graduated from the Naval Academy in 2002, holds a Master’s Degree of Science in Engineering Management, has earned many awards and medals, and has had many shore assignments, including being an intelligence analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Delaware is a nuclear powered, fast attack sub, the 18th Virginia class sub in the nation. Construction on it began in 2013.

At 377 feet long and 7,800 tons, Commander Horton will become Delaware’s first commanding officer when it’s officially commissioned in Spring of 2020.

