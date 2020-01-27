Philippines: Five aircrew rescued after U.S. Navy helicopter goes down

Philippines (NBC)(01/27/20)— Five aircrew were rescued after a U.S. Navy helicopter went down in the Philippine Sea, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The MH-60 craft assigned to the USS Blue Ridge “went down while conducting routine operations,” at around 5:15 P.M. local time the statement said.

“Three were transported by a Japanese helicopter to Naval Hospital Okinawa for evaluation,” it said.

“Three aircrew were recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60 search and rescue helicopter, and the other two were recovered by a USS Blue Ridge MH-60S helicopter,” it added.

Japanese forces, along with the country’s coastguard helped U.S. forces with the search.

