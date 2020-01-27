Breaking News
Lakers great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Philippines: Five aircrew rescued after U.S. Navy helicopter goes down

Military
Posted: / Updated:

Philippines (NBC)(01/27/20)— Five aircrew were rescued after a U.S. Navy helicopter went down in the Philippine Sea, the commander of U.S. 7th Fleet said in a statement.

The MH-60 craft assigned to the USS Blue Ridge “went down while conducting routine operations,” at around 5:15 P.M. local time the statement said.

“Three were transported by a Japanese helicopter to Naval Hospital Okinawa for evaluation,” it said.

“Three aircrew were recovered by a Japan Air Self-Defense Force UH-60 search and rescue helicopter, and the other two were recovered by a USS Blue Ridge MH-60S helicopter,” it added.

Japanese forces, along with the country’s coastguard helped U.S. forces with the search.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories