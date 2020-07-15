Pentagon says U.S. has withdrawn from five bases in Afghanistan as part of an agreement with the Taliban

FILE – This March 27, 2008 file photo shows the Pentagon in Washington. According to a report released on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, the Department of Defense is struggling to change how it handles the abuse of military kids, including cases involving sexual assault by other children. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

U.S.A. (CNN) (07/15/20)— The Pentagon announced Tuesday that the U.S. has withdrawn from five bases in Afghanistan and reduced the size of its forces there as part of the agreement it entered into with the Taliban earlier this year.

“U.S. forces in Afghanistan remain in the mid-8,000s and five bases formerly occupied by U.S. forces have been transferred to our Afghan partners,” Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

“U.S. military presence in Afghanistan remains focused on capabilities, not numbers. We maintain the capabilities and authorities necessary to protect ourselves, our Allies and partners, and U.S. national interests,” Hoffman said.

The statement makes no mention of the Taliban’s continued links to al Qaeda, something referenced in a Defense Department report earlier this month.

In late February, the U.S. and the Taliban signed a historic agreement, setting into motion the possibility of ending America’s long involvement in the war, which has stretched nearly two decades.

The “Agreement for Bringing Peace to Afghanistan” outlined a series of commitments from the U.S. and the Taliban related to troop levels, counterterrorism and the intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at bringing about “a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.”

The agreement laid out a 14-month timetable for the withdrawal of U.S. military forces, its allies and coalition partners.

CNN reported in May that data provided to the Pentagon’s special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction showed that in the month following the signing of the peace deal, the Taliban increased their attacks on America’s Afghan allies to levels higher than usual.

The U.S.-led international military operation in Afghanistan told the inspector general that from March 1 to March 31, “the Taliban refrained from attacks against Coalition Forces; however they increased attacks against (Afghan National Defense and Security Forces) to levels above seasonal norms.”

