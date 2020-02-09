Department of Defense releases identity of two fallen soldiers

(KTAL) – The Department of Defense announced today the death of two soldiers who were supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Both soldiers died February 8, 2020 in Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan, as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations. The incident is under investigation.

The deceased are:

Sgt. 1st Class* Javier Jaguar Gutierrez, 28, of San Antonio, Texas.

Sgt. 1st Class* Antonio Rey Rodriguez, 28, of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

* indicates posthumous promotion

Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

