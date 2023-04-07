Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday,…
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Trees fall near 17th Tee Box at 2023 Masters Tournament
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – At least three trees have fallen near the 17th tee box at the 2023 Masters Tournament.
We’ve been told no injuries were reported.
Crews are currently working to clean up the scene.