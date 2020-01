There will be a celebratory parade for the National Champion LSU Tiger football team on Saturday, January 18 and you can watch it right here!

The Tigers (15-0) beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship game on Monday, January 14, 2020.

The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. at LSU’s school of music and will go through LSU’s campus, ending at the west side of Tiger Stadium via Victory Hill.

The national championship celebration will begin at 12 p.m. outside the west side of Tiger Stadium.