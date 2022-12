NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “I’ve got to play. I sat on the sideline enough last year,” Pelicans star Zion Williamson told media on Tuesday.

Williamson has started in 25 of the Pelicans’ 33 games, with New Orleans winning 15 of those 25 games and Williamson recording five double-doubles.

The Pelicans (21-12, 2nd in West) host the Timberwolves (16-18, 11th in West) on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.