Work starts on $32M project to turn open water back to marsh

CAMERON, La. (AP) — Construction has begun on a $32 million project to bring back hundreds of acres of marsh to a part of southwest Louisiana that has been turned to open water by storms, sinking and other causes.

The Cameron Meadows Marsh Creation and Terracing project is designed to build more than 308 acres of marsh northwest of Holly Beach.

Another 11 acres of land will be terraced to slow down waves so sediment drops out rather than being washed away.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is paying 85% of the total under the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act.