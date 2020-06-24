Word artist pays tribute to the Tigers 2019 National Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – How cool is this?

LSU is coming off a perfect season and you can find every season on this work of art.

150 hours later, here it is! Tiger Stadium handwritten with the scores of every LSU win in history. Great gift for a die hard fan! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/82VZq5N4jX — Daniel Duffy (@RealArtOfWords) June 22, 2020

This picture contains all 812 LSU games.

The artist says that the “image represents Tiger Stadium and was meticulously handwritten with the dates and scores of every win in LSU football history.”

Around 150 hours of work covered every game from 1894 through 2019.

Duffy states that “there was only one image that could represent both the National Championship AND the Tigers storied football program: Tiger Stadium. Guys like Odell Beckham and Patrick Peterson had played here, so I wanted to make sure the team’s full history was captured in this piece. Plus, writing this many wins me realize just how great the Tigers have been throughout history.”

