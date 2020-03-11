Woman turns herself in to police in connection to Breaux Bridge Walmart shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Breaux Bridge Police officials have confirmed with KLFY that a woman has turned herself in to authorities in connection to a shooting that happened at the Breaux Bridge Walmart parking lot in February.

Police originally said the shooting stemmed from a “verbal argument between two women [which started] inside the store and then moved to the parking lot.”

23-year-old Monique Patt turned herself in to police today (Wednesday) after officials tell News 10 a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Patt was originally considered a person of interest and was detained, but was released after questioning.

BBPD say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.