Woman killed in wrong-way crash on Louisiana interstate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman was killed early Saturday in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 55. Louisiana State Police said 23-year-old Hannah Mcallister, of Hammond, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-55 when she struck a sport utility vehicle. Investigators say the SUV was pushed off the road and it overturned and caught fire. Mcallister’s vehicle then turned in front of another car traveling northbound that struck Mcallister’s vehicle on the passenger’s side. WVUE-TV reports Mcallister died as a result of her injuries.

