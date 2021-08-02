Woman killed after car struck by Amtrak train in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed when her car was struck by an Amtrak train.

WWL-TV reports that the crash happened Monday morning in the Mid-City neighborhood when her car went onto the tracks.

Police said it happened near Interstate 10 west and South Carrollton Avenue. Investigators said the woman was driving eastbound on the interstate when her car left the road went onto the train tracks.

It was not immediately clear why the victim’s car left the road. Her name wasn’t immediately released.