Woman goes missing from Shreveport hospital

(KETK) – An East Texas woman has been reported missing after being treated at a hospital in Shreveport, Lousiana.

Mary Kathryn Conatser, 79, of Carthage, was last seen at Willis Knighton Hospital on 2600 Greenwood Road. She suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia symptoms.

Conatser is believed to be driving a 2019 Honda CRV silver in color bearing Texas tag LZM 5665. It is unknown where she was driving.

If you have any information please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-6900 or the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333

