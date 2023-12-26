MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A woman’s body was found in the Atchafalaya River in Morgan City overnight, authorities said.

Morgan City Police said they responded at about midnight to a local business in the area of Front Street regarding a report of someone who had fallen into the river. Officers found the body of a woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner.

The victim’s name was not released. Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Latest posts