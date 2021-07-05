Woman charged with helping grandson flee fatal hit-and-run

PARADIS, La. (AP) — The grandmother of a Louisiana man charged in a fatal hit-and-run has been arrested for obstruction of justice after authorities determined she helped her grandson flee the scene.

Police say Hunter Johnson hit multiple vehicles and construction worker Brady Ortego with a Ford pickup truck while driving along Interstate-310 on Jan. 14.

The 44-year-old was thrown from the Hale Boggs Bridge into the Mississippi River. His body has yet to be recovered.

Police say Johnson left his truck on the shoulder of the highway and fled on foot. State troopers discovered that he contacted Marie Sally Dufrene to pick him up.

The 73-year-old was booked Monday into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.