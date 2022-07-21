LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — A local resident celebrated her 100th birthday with the ride of her life. Angela Johnson, a Laplace native has been living in New Orleans since WWII and decided to celebrate 100 years of life by experiencing the city with a birds-eye view at Zip NOLA.

According to Zip NOLA, Johnson completed a record-breaking zip right through the New Orleans swamps. She is now considered one of the oldest American women to ride a zipline says a spokesperson from Zip NOLA.

Three generations of family members joined in on her adventure. Johnson is described as a very active woman by her family. Her daughter, Nancy O’Leary said that being active is the secret to staying young.

Angela said she agrees, she said not to take life so seriously.

“Do not take life too seriously. You don’t make a big thing out of little things,” Johnson said. “Your health is an everyday thing. Use it. Enjoy it.”