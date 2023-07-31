EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Police have made an arrest in the Eunice daycare abuse case News 10 reported last week, authorities said.

Eunice Police arrested Alyssa Eve Dupre, 23, of Oakdale, on a felony warrant for six counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Dupre is a former employee of the Pumpkin Patch Daycare of Eunice.

Dupre was released from the St. Landry Parish jail on $18,000 bond.

The Louisiana Department of Education is also investigating the center, Ted Beasley, executive director of public affairs for the LDOE confirmed to News 10.

“We were made aware of the video on Friday and will conduct an investigation as soon as the center reopens,” Beasley said. “They are temporarily closed until Aug. 4 due to staffing shortages.”

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.