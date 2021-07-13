Woman accused of removing bloody clothes to conceal killing

GRETNA, La. (AP) — A New Orleans woman accused of shooting a man then stripping off her bloodied clothes to hide the evidence has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.
The Times-Picayune|The New Orleans Advocate reports 27-year-old Anthony Fefie of Harvey was shot to death in March.
The suspect is 19-year-old Tyria Robinson. Jefferson Parish authorities say she was in the passenger seat of the car he was driving when he was shot.
Investigators say Robinson flagged down a motorist later and claimed she had been kidnapped and her clothes were ripped away by men chasing her. Detectives said witnesses contradicted her story.