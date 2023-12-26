SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of students from a Shreveport university have been busy sharpening their business ideas for a pitch competition.

Thirty-seven Louisiana State University Shreveport students recently applied to pitch business ideas at the 2023 Pilot Pitch competition, presented by LSUS’ College of Business and the BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP.) Seventeen of those students met all requirements for the competition, with three undergrads and five grad students selected as finalists.

EAP works to stimulate opportunities for entrepreneurship in North Louisiana. The partnership between LSUS and EAP works to prepare students to open their businesses.

During a hybrid business pitch event, the finalists competed for $9000 in cash, plus other prizes.

Preparing for the event meant student competitors underwent extensive consulting and business development workshops. They submitted business plans and financial analyses and pitched presentations.

Top prize winners

The top prize, $3,000, went to Dakota Ferry in the undergraduate division. Tara Lauther won the graduate division.

Ferry pitched a graphene manufacturing business that uses hemp-derived acid during production. He already holds a patent on the manufacturing process.

“I’ve always been interested in fixing problems, and I want to help as many people at once as possible, so developing graphene production has been my goal since I figured out I could use a plant-derived acid to make it,” said Ferry. “I was inspired by science-fiction series such as Continuum and The Expanse, which imagined worlds where graphene is a common material and is the foundation for spaceship computers, liquid electronics, and other imaginative ideas. I would love to see a future world where we have resolved our current crises.”

Some scientists believe that graphene can potentially help humanity meet net–zero goals.

Graphene is transforming the construction industry, too, reducing emissions and improving the mechanical performance of concrete.

Lauther created Tag It, a system that manages medications using RFID tags that track inventory and expiration dates.

“The decision to enter the Pilot Pitch was driven by my passion for improving healthcare practices. Recognizing the critical issues in medication management during my volunteer experience and my studies in Health Sciences, I saw the Pilot Pitch as a platform to bring my innovative solution, Tag It, to a wider audience and make a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector,” said Lauther.

Here is a list of runners-up in each division of the competition:

2nd Place Undergraduate Division: Royal Toussant, Playground Entertainment

3rd Place Undergraduate Division: Cardell Hardman, Rite Now Loans

2nd Place Graduate Division: Dr. Sharada Damaraju, Dignity